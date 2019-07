Fianna Fáil General Election Candidate Sandra Farrell is asking Minister for Finance, Pascal Donohoe and Minister for Education, Joe McHugh to address to lack of Special Education Needs teachers.

Currently, 15 children in Tipperary are unable to attend school as there are not enough teachers to fill roles.

A home tuition grant puts the onus on parents to find teachers for their children.

Ms Farrell says this is not an acceptable solution.