Carrick on Suir students collect national award

Students from a Carrick on Suir have collected their Regional Award for their work on Global Citizenship which was part of the Green School’s Programme.

The Presentation Primary was the only school in Tipperary to receive an award at the event in the Helix.

The school was also announced the National Global Citizenship School of the year.

Teachers Marie Hickey and Emma Power and two 4th Class Students, Millie Ryan and Adila Muhammad who are on the Green School’s Committee collected the award along with Helen Cahill, who is the Green School’s Officer from Tipperary County Council.

As part of their work on this flag the school installed sensor lights in the hallways and bathroom to save on energy.

Water taps were installed in all the classrooms and students bring reusable bottles to school which is now plastic free.