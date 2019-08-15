Calls for Government to fix school bus transport issues

A Cahir based councillor has called on Fine Gael to sort out the issues with the school bus transport crisis.

A number of parents from New Inn spoke to Tipp FM this week of the difficulties they face getting their children to school this year.

Cllr Máirín McGrath’s area of Newcastle is also particularly affected as it is between two catchment areas for Cahir and Clonmel.

She says the system for allocating seats is rigid and inflexible and has called on Fine Gael to increase ticket allocations.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, Cllr McGrath said that the Government departments are also contradicting themselves with their policies…