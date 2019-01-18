Calls for bereavement procedure for state exams

A Tipperary teenager is calling on the Education Minister to implement a bereavement procedure for Leaving Cert exams.

Rhona Butler completed her Leaving Cert last June, however, her mother Margaret passed away after a battle with cancer during the exams.

Rhona continued on with her exams as she says she had no choice – she did still manage to still get enough points for her first choice course.

The Carrick on Suir teenager, who’s now a first year student at the University of Limerick, says the Minister must implement a bereavement procedure to ensure future exam students don’t find themselves in the situation she did…