Callanan reunited with old woodwork project

The principal of Seamus Callanan’s old secondary school said the opportunity to present him with a display cabinet he had constructed was too good to pass up.

The Tipperary hurling captain visited St. Joseph’s College in Borrisoleigh after the Premier’s All-Ireland win.

He was presented with the woodwork project he had completed for his Leaving Cert in 2006 – which was built for the Liam McCarthy cup to fit in.

Principal Kevin McCarthy says the woodwork teacher kept the project after Seamus left: