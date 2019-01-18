Cahir primary schools amalgamation project goes to tender

The planned amalgamation of two primary schools in Cahir has taken a significant step forward as the works have now gone to tender.

Almost two decades has passed since the plans were initially mooted to combine Our Lady of Mercy Girls Primary School with Cahir Boys National School.

The plans will see the demolition of the girl’s school and the construction of a new 16 classroom, fully accessible, modern school.

Both schools had been using prefabricated buildings to cope with high numbers attending the schools.

Independent Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath says it was a long time coming.