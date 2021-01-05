Cahill calls for lessons to be learned regarding special schools during lockdown

A Tipperary TD expects schools to remain closed until at least the end of the month.

Fianna Fáil’s Jackie Cahill says he has spoken to both Education Minister Norma Foley and Taoiseach Micheál Martin on the issue this week.

The Thurles based TD says while mainstream schools may remain closed lessons have to be learned from the previous lockdown.

“My feeling is that the schools will remain closed until the end of the month.”

“We have special education and people with special education needs. There is definitely going to be a discussion whether they have to be dealt with differently both from the individuals point of view and from their families point of view.”

“That was something that probably wasn’t handled very well in the last major lockdown.”