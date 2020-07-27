Browne feels schools will struggle to reopen

A Tipperary TD has questioned the feasibility of schools reopening in a matter of weeks.

The Government’s €300 million plan will be launched later to reopen schools by the end of August.

Primary school students are set to be sectioned off into pods of between four and six children.

Strict cleaning regimes, investment in school buildings and more substitute teachers are also set to be included.

However Sinn Féin’s Martin Browne is doubtful it can be achieved.

“I don’t think it’s going to be possible.”

“What I’m taking is the two schools in Cashel – we’ll say the Community School, every 35 minutes as it is students are moving from one class to another. Are students now going to have to stay in a class and the teachers move or what is the situation?”

“These are all things that the teachers, parents and students themselves – which is totally unfair on students because their whole world has been turned upside down for the last six months – that now suddenly they’re being told that in a couple of weeks time everybody is going back.”