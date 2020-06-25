Browne calls for clarity on school reopening

The ongoing uncertainty surrounding the reopening of schools is not acceptable according to Tipperary TD Martin Browne.

The Sinn Féin representative raised the issue with Education Minister Joe McHugh in the Dáil yesterday.

Deputy Browne says the situation has dragged on for far too long and needs to be addressed.

“I cannot understand why someone in the department isn’t sitting down that can give clear clarity that yes we’re going back last week in August or we’re going back in September. That we have a 2 metre, a 1 metre or no social distancing.”

“Our argument is if you’re going to do it that way the department must supply schools with extra staff or funding – it’s just not going to be possible the schools can do that on the funding that they’ve had.”