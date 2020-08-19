Browne calls for clarity for school bus operators

School Transport operators in Tipperary are warning that Covid guidelines issued to them are unworkable.

With some schools set to open in under 2 weeks time, operators say they are in desperate need of adequate funding to ensure the service can run smoothly.

Under guidelines issued to bus operators, they are advising a deep clean between morning and afternoon collections, designated seating and the wearing of masks by all students.

Tipperary Sinn Fein TD Martin Browne says that drivers have been contacting him concerned about how these new rules can be implemented.

“There are very little guidelines coming down. They themselves are worried about what has the potential of being a big outbreak.”

“One operator has a bus running in the morning – he will have students from three secondary schools and he’s worried that if one of those students contracts the virus that has the potential of three schools being affected.”

“And once he has those secondary school students dropped off he goes on a primary school run so there’s a possibility of four schools being affected so the potential is there for big clusters to break out on the school transport system if we don’t take measures now.”