Funding approval for two new Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) classrooms has been secured for Clerihan National School.

Deputy Mattie McGrath says that without these two classes a number of children with ASD in the Clonmel area could be without a school place for this coming September.

Due to capacity issues at a number of the schools in the Clonmel Town area it was proving difficult to secure the provision of new classes.

Deputy McGrath says this development in Clerihan is a welcome one.