AONTAS brochure features input from Tipp man

A Tipperary man features in a new booklet celebrating the impact of learners sharing their experiences through the National Further Education and Training Learner Forum.

It was launched this week by AONTAS – the National Adult Learning Organisation.

The booklet features the personal stories of ten Further Education and Training learners.

Among them is Tipp’s Kevin Hanly who shares his experience of taking a course through the National Learning Network in Limerick and completing a QQI Level 6 course in Film and Television through Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board.