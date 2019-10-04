Anxious wait over for Tipp Junior Cert students

Around 2,300 Tipperary students are among the nearly 65,000 who will receive their Junior Cert exam results later this morning.

Students can get their results from their school or online, but the online option won’t be accessible until four o’clock this afternoon.

For anyone not happy with their marks today, appeals have to be made no later than five o’clock this day week.

Cahir based Seamus Lahart – Head of the Teachers Union of Ireland – says today’s results can be a good indicator as to what subjects students should consider for their Leaving Cert.