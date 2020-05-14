Additional teaching staff approved for Tipp Town

What’s been described as years of neglect of primary schools in Tipperary Town is finally being addressed.

Despite concerted efforts the towns primary schools had failed to achieve DEIS status in the past.

The final part of an interim package of supports agreed last year has now been delivered.

Deputy Michael Lowry has praised the efforts of the school principals in securing the additional backing.

“St Joseph’s primary school was (this week) granted one full time post and St Michael’s Junior Boys, St Michael’s Girls and the Monastery will share two full time posts.”

“So that’s an increase of three posts since this time last year as none of the schools had any assistance with the high levels of non-national pupils attending their school in 2019.”

“So its very welcome news – they’re the only schools in the country that received this interim package.”