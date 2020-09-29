Additional resources for Tipp school

There’s good news for a small school in North Tipperary today.

Kyle Park National School is located three miles outside Borrisokane and has 34 pupils.

Originally built in 1953 it was upgraded in 1999.

Further expansion has now been confirmed by the Department of Education with two extra resource rooms and accessible toilet facilities.

Principal Marie Murphy says it’s a great boost to what is a key part of the local community.

“We have a marvellous school community here at Kyle Park and this extra funding is very welcome and its very encouraging for us all in our efforts as we aim to increase and update our schools facilities.”

“We pride ourselves on the happy atmosphere we have here and it’s a very pleasant place to work, a very pleasant place to be and provides a fabulous learning environment for all our pupils.”