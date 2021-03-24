8 new classrooms for Cashel school

The approval of funding for extra classrooms at a Cashel school is being described as a huge boost.

The Department of Education has agreed to the construction of eight pre-fabricated classrooms at Cashel Community School.

Like many others the school has had to adapt to the restrictions imposed due to the pandemic.

Deputy Principal Margaret Moore says the speed at which the application was processed was key.

“I think it reflects a genuine understanding of the difficulties that the school was faced with coping with Covid restrictions – having to reduce numbers in classrooms. The consequence was for us was that unfortunately our PE Hall was out of commission for the year as we had to utilise that for classroom space.”

“This will hopefully alleviate that burden and will be a huge boost to us for next year.”