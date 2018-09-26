23 children in Scoil Aonghusa left without physio services

A number of pupils at Scoil Aonghusa School in Cashel have been left without vital physiotherapy services for a number of weeks.

Previously a physiotherapist had visited the school on a regular basis – the parents of the 23 children involved were officially informed this week in a letter from the HSE that the service was being discontinued.

The children will now have to be brought to the Primary Care Centres in Tipp Town, Cashel or Clonmel for physio.

A number of parents have contacted Deputy Michael Lowry on the matter.

He says the HSE decision isn’t acceptable.