1,700 Tipperary students take up 3rd level places

A County Tipperary school is one of 50 non fee-paying schools across the country to show a 100% college transfer rate.

All 68 Leaving Cert students at Scoil Mhuire in Carrick on Suir went on to 3rd level education this year.

This is up 33% on the 2012 figures for the school at Greenhills according to the annual Feeder School tables published in the Irish Independent.

All 6th year students at two fee paying schools in the Premier County also went on to college this year – 90 from Rockwell College and 31 from the Cistercian College in Roscrea.

In all 1,700 students who sat their Leaving Cert in Tipperary schools this year went on to 3rd level – 873 of these were from 16 secondary schools in South Tipp and 827 from the 14 North Tipp schools.

However the Teachers Union of Ireland is warning the league table can be narrow minded.

President Seamus Lahart – of Colaiste Dún Iascaigh in Cahir – says a person’s success isn’t just based on whether they go to college or not.

The annual Feeder School table shows students from the most affluent parts of Dublin are up to 14 times more likely to progress to university than those in some disadvantaged areas.