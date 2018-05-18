12 new SNA’s for Tipperary

The Education Minister has announced 12 additional Special Needs Assistant posts in Tipperary.

He was in the county this morning, to announce the provision for 800 additional Special Needs Assistants across the country from September.

Just 12 will be placed in the Premier county – bringing the total number of Special Needs Assistant posts in Tipperary schools to over 463 from September 2018.

Deputy Michael Lowry says despite the low figure this time around – it satisfies the needs of the children in the county