West Tipperary set for a significant jobs boost.

A major investment at the site of the old Sun Pharma plant in Cashel is due to be unveiled later this morning.

In March 2016, Sun Pharma – formerly Ranbaxy – announced it was to shut its doors with the loss of 100 jobs following a review of its global manufacturing operations.

It was an enormous blow to the local economy in West Tipperary and efforts got underway to find an alternative employer for the site.

Now a new firm – Rockshel Life Sciences which manufactures nutritional and healthcare- is planning to open a research and innovation centre at the facility on the Cork Road in Cashel

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry who has been involved in bringing the firm to Tipperary will be making a formal announcement at 11 this morning.