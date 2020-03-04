All-weather track a major coup for Tipp

Proposals to develop Ireland’s second all-weather racecourse in Tipperary is seen as a huge boost to the racing industry.

It’s hoped the Limerick Junction track will be up and running within 2 to 3 years at an estimated cost of €20 to €22 million.

Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill says Tipperary Racecourse lends itself well as an alternative to the existing all-weather course in Dundalk.



Deputy Cahill says the revenue coming to the Government from the betting tax has increased in recent years.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier he said using some of this money for the Tipperary project would make sense.