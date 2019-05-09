Way cleared for Clonmel N24 development

Plans for a major redevelopment of a service station in South Tipp have been given the green light.

Up to 25 jobs are set to be created once works at the Amber outlet on the N24 in Clonmel is complete.

Amber Oil’s plans for their outlet on the Waterford Road have been before Tipperary County Council for some time.

They initially sought to demolish the existing petrol station, car showrooms, vehicle servicing building, and car wash in April of last year.

This was then to be replaced with a significantly larger development however the planning department refused permission for this in July of 2018.

The decision not to grant permission was mainly due to concerns about access to and from the site from the N24.

A revised planning application was submitted last January with plans for a new petrol station comprising of a convenience shop, deli, seated café area, outdoor seated areas, forecourt canopy and fuel pumps.

An ATM and parking areas were also included in the plans for the site on the N24.

This application has proved successful with conditional permission granted this month for the works.