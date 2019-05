The Government is targeting unemployment blackspots in Tipperary and across the country.

That’s according to the Business Minister, who says that Tipp town has been chosen as a target project under the Regional Enterprise Plan.

The aim is to develop the town to increase the regions capacity to deliver economic growth.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, Minister Heather Humphreys said other areas across the county have also benefitted from investment under a number of other schemes.