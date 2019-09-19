The Tipperary town task force is ‘ready to go’

The people of Tipp town will get the chance to hear the plans and aims of the long awaited taskforce.

Following two marches in the town – where thousands turned out – the Taoiseach agreed to appoint a body to deal with the issues raised.

Initially €100,000 will be set aside for the work – coming from the Department of Planning and Urban Renewal, while funding will be provided as required.

There’ll be a public meeting in Tipperary town in the next month – where the aims of the taskforce will be outlined.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, Deputy Michael Lowry gave assurances that the task force is there to stay.