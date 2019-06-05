Tipperary set for a jobs boost

Over 100 new positions are set to be created after the former Bord na Mona plant in Littleton secured a deal to recycle plastic materials.

Labour TD Alan Kelly says the new plant at the site of the old briquette factory will be commissioned in July.

This replacement industry for Littleton was first mooted by representatives of AES Bord na Mona at a meeting of Thurles Municipal District last December.

Members were informed the facility was one of two being looked at for a possible plastics recycling plant but it would require a major power supply which was an issue for the site as it had been mainly self generating as a briquette factory.

However Tipperary TD Alan Kelly says the ESB has delivered the high capacity grid connection necessary and that Chinese firm – the Sabrina Manufacturing Group is establishing a plastics and materials recycling site in Littleton following talks with Bord na Mona and AES.

The plastic materials recycled will produce plastic pellets for export.

Over 40 jobs will be created immediately and this will rise to 80 within 2 years and to over 100 by the third year according to Deputy Kelly.

Bord na Mona will facilitate the recruitment process which is already underway and the facility is expected to be up and running in the coming months.