Tipperary Live Reg figures continue to fall

The numbers on the Live Register in Tipperary have fallen by over 9% in the last month.

Latest figures from the Central Statistics Office show there were 8,326 people signing on in the Premier County at the end of September.

The downward trend in the numbers signing on in Tipp continues with a drop of 859 last month alone.

There are fewer than 4,000 people on the Live Reg across North Tipperary’s three social welfare offices with nearly 1,500 in Nenagh, almost 770 in Roscrea and over 1,700 in Thurles.

Overall this is down 443 on August.

In the south of the county there were just over 4,350 signing on – Clonmel accounted for more than 1,400 of these with 900 in Tipp Town, almost 870 in Carrick on Suir, just under 600 in Cahir and 560 in Cashel.

Across the 5 centres in South Tipp there’s been a fall of 416 between August and September according to the CSO.

Year-on-year there’s been a reduction of nearly 1,500 or 15% in the numbers on the Live Register which includes people on Jobseekers Benefit, Jobseekers Allowance and part-time workers.