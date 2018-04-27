Tipperary hit by BoI cuts

Bank of Ireland has announced the closure of 28 service centres around the country – including in Tipperary.

It’s set to affect around 420 employees in total with the loss of around 200 jobs.

The centres in question provide admin and support services to the bank’s customers and are due to be shut by the end of the year.

Tipperary will be one of the affected areas – as will locations in Dublin, Cork, and Mayo.

Bank of Ireland says the roles are being centralised as part of restructuring efforts.

Affected staff will be able to apply for new or vacant roles within the company – of which there are around 150 currently – or take up early retirement options.

They have also moved to allay fears of branch closures – they say their branch network is unaffected by this announcement.