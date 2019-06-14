Tipp town task force set to receive Government funding

Funding is due to be officially announced for the Tipperary town task force shortly.

It comes following concerns raised in recent weeks that the forum promised hadn’t progressed.

Deputy Alan Kelly there on where the Tipperary town task force is at currently.

Funding has been confirmed for the task force after weeks of uncertainty surrounding its future.

Locals had been concerned that the announcement was simply electioneering, following a number of protests in the town.

However, welcoming the financial backing from the Government , Fine Gael Cllr Garret Ahearn says it’s now clear that’s not the case…

The funding will be used for specific planning and stakeholder engagement supports to be brought in, as well as dedicated project management expertise to oversee the overall process.

The precise level of funding hasn’t yet been finalised, but it’s anticipated to be a six figure sum.

The Government are to contact Tipperary County Council to inform them of the level of investment today or early next week.

However, concerns have now been raised that Alison Harvey – who was appointed to lead the task force – has not yet been released from her current post to take up this job.

Deputy Alan Kelly says everything must get moving now, and there should be clarity for all parties on where the task force stands…