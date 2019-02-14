Tipp Town Task Force chair to meet March4Tipp group

An independent chairperson has been appointed to the Tipperary Town Task Force.

As one of her first actions in the role, Alison Harvey will meet with Padraig Culbert and March for Tipp to allay any concerns they may have.

The group has previously refused to engage with the established forum as they felt an independent chairperson was needed.

It’s hoped this could now see the plans for further protests by the group postponed or cancelled.

Deputy Michael Lowry says Alison Harvey is more than qualified for the role.