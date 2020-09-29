Tipp PUP numbers continue to fall

There’s been a slight drop in the number of people in receipt of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Tipperary in the past week.

5,491 people in the Premier county will get the Pandemic Unemployment Payment today – a reduction of 46 on last week.

Compared to its peak of 18,800 on May 5th that’s a down over 70%.

Nationally the figure has increased by 10,801 since last Tuesday and currently stands at 217,142, with just under €62 million to be paid out today.

More than 19,000 people have applied for the payment in the last seven days.

The sector with the highest number of people receiving a PUP payment this week is Accommodation and Food Service activities, up by almost 7,000 from last week.

Education and Public Administration and Defence are the only sectors with a slight fall in PUP payments this week.

Over 8,600 people have closed their claims in the past week including 267 in Tipperary.