Tipp publicans fear VAT hike

Tipperary publicans say any increase in the hospitality VAT rate could result in the closure of pubs across the Premier County.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe will reveal Budget 2019 in five days time.

As usual there is speculation about what it will contain with predictions that there will be a hike in petrol, diesel, cigarettes and coal.

However publicans and hoteliers across the Premier County fear an increase in the hospitality VAT rate.

Terryglass publican Mairead Ryan says any jump from the current 9% would be disastrous.

The hospitality sector in Dublin is booming.

However Mairead Ryan says the effect isn’t being felt in rural areas yet with uncertainty about trade and problems attracting trained staff.