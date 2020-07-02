Tipp people increase their spending during lockdown

People are spending more in their retail transactions in Tipperary than they were before lockdown.

The findings are revealed in an analysis by AIB of over one million debit and credit card transactions across the country between mid May and mid June which takes in the first and second phase of the reopening of the Irish economy.

For Tipperary, it found that the average transaction amount for clothing was €71 during this time – up €12 on the pre-Covid figure.

Spending on fast food in the county rose by €4 to €18 per transaction, while there was a more modest increase in spending on hardware.

In line with most other parts of the country, Friday the 29th of May was the busiest day for shopping in Tipperary since the restrictions were eased.

Second on the list was Friday June 12th when many Penney’s stores reopened across the country.