Tipp Live Reg figures reach a ten year low

The number of people on the Live Register in Tipperary is lower than it was a decade ago.

8,400 people were on the Live Register in Tipperary in October of 2008 – according to the Central Statistics Office the figure for October of this year was 366 less.

The five social welfare offices in South Tipp led the way with a reduction of over 600 since ten years ago.

North Tipperary’s three offices bucked the trend with the numbers still 240 higher than 2008.

However the monthly trend is downwards across the county with a fall of 293 in all – there are 112 fewer signing on in South Tipp with 181 less in North Tipp from September to October this year.

Thurles accounted for the biggest fall last month – down 107 to 1,630.