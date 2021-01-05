Tipp job postings up by over 17% last year

Tipperary “bucked the trend” when it came to job postings in 2020.

According to Roscrea-based FRS Recruitment, the nation experienced a 36 percent drop in job postings last year, but Tipperary saw an increase of 17.4 percent.

General Manager of FRS Recruitment, Colin Donnery, expects recruitment this year to start slowly, but thinks confidence will return in line with the rollout of the vaccine.

He’s been explaining why he thinks Tipperary saw such a high amount of job postings last year.

“Manufacturing was very busy, particularly the food and drinks area.”

“IT grew nationally and particularly in South Tipperary with I suppose remote work for jobs in the IT support area.”

“Healthcare was obviously one of the big growth areas.”