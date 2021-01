More than 1,000 jobs are to be created by Aldi across the country this year, including 24 permanent roles in its eight existing Tipperary stores.

The supermarket chain is opening four new stores in the coming months in counties Dublin, Kildare, Meath and Cork.

The new roles will include 700 permanent positions and 350 temporary jobs.

Aldi will be hiring managers, assistant managers and store assistants, for shops nationwide.