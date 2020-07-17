Tipp economy hit by delay in reopening pubs

The delay in allowing pubs to reopen is impacting on the economy of Tipperary according to a local business owner.

Publicans had been all set to welcome customers from next Monday with the anticipated move to Phase 4 of the roadmap.

However the Government decision not to progress has left them waiting until at least August 10th before they can start serving customers again.

Independent County Councillor and café owner Ann Marie Ryan says the delay is hitting Tipperary in a number of ways.

“There’s a double whammy because you’ve less footfall coming into the town but you’ve also got less employment as well.”

“Again you’ve staff – you’ve the owners of the bars but you’ve got part-time and full-time staff that were all getting ready to go back to work on Monday and probably looking forward to it going on my own staff and myself. We were nervous but we were all ready to get back to work.”

“So I think you’ve got two elements – you’ve the financial thing that you’re missing out on which is a huge thing but you’re missing out on working and meeting your regulars as well.”