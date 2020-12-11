Tipp business would rather deal directly with staff than through union

Management at a Tipperary Centra outlet say they prefer to deal with colleagues directly as a dispute continues over union recognition.

A number of staff at O’Sullivan’s Centra outlet in Ballylynch in Carrick-on-Suir took to the picket line yesterday.

The staff involved say that they decided to join the Mandate train union, but claim they were told by management that the union would not be recognised.

The workers staged a day of industrial action yesterday, and served notice that they will do so again on Friday the 18th of December.

In a statement to Tipp FM, management at O’Sullivan’s Centra say they respect people’s right to join representative organisations.

However, they go on to say that they prefer to deal directly with their five full-time and 41 part-time staff rather than through third parties, as they regard themselves as a “small family business”.

They say they’ve found this to be the “best way to engage with colleagues”.