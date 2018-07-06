Tipp brewers set for major boost

The Craft Brewery Bill, which passed the Dáil yesterday, has been described as a ‘game-changer’ for the brewing industry in Tipperary.

Deputy Alan Kelly was behind the legislation which will allow small brewers to sell their products on site and not just in pubs and off-licences, as is currently the case.

He expects the bill to pass the Seanad next week, and hopes to see the four breweries in Tipperary being able to reap the benefits this summer.

Alan Kelly says that there will also be a knock-on employment increase in a number of industries.