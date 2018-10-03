Thurles Councillors urged to be positive about the area

Some local representatives for Thurles, Templemore and Roscrea are being accused of unfairly portraying Mid Tipperary as an employment blackspot.

It comes as Councillor Jim Ryan has called on the local authority to seek a meeting with the Minister for Business and Enterprise to outline the need for jobs and funding in the area.

While welcoming any moves to boost the 3 towns economic fortunes fellow Councillor Seamus Hanafin feels towns like Thurles are getting an unnecessary bashing.

But Councillor Ryan stands over his fears and says action is required.