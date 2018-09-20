Templemore suffering high rate of job losses

Templemore had the highest rate of job loss in the country over a two year period.

This figure was brought to light by Councillor John Hogan at this month’s County Council meeting during a discussion on attracting investment to the Premier.

In recent years, Templemore has lost several services including its Court House, civic offices and a branch of AIB.

Councillor Hogan condemned Government policies that refrained from making use of the abundance of local suppliers in the area, thus negatively affecting the region.