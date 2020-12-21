Task Force publish survey on Tipp Town action plan

The Tipperary Town Task Force has published a report on surveys undertaken as part of the Action Plan for the town.

Over 700 responses were received from the community which will feed into the preparation of a three year action plan for the west Tipp town.

Project Manager Marie Ryan says one of the key objectives of the Task Force is to take on board what the public have to say.

She outlines some of the main issues raised.

“One of our questions is ‘What brings people to Tipp Town?’ and the responses are done based on the number of times a word is used and mentioned.”

“And it’s shopping, work , family and leisure – and I think that’s just really good sentiment for the town.”

“And then going forward how important different themes are to the town and to people in the town – and on that the most important that’s come out is enterprise and employment.”

“Traffic and infrastructure a big thing for the town, absolutely huge. There are 70,000 vehicle movements going through the town each day.”