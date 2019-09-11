All systems go for Erin Foods site in Thurles

A major development in Thurles has been given the final green light.

No appeals have been lodged against the granting of permission to Lidl to clear the former Erin Foods site to construct a new retail premises, together with a 60,000 square foot innovation centre.

The project also provides within the planning the first phase of the inner relief road connecting the Mill Road to Slievenamon Road.

The news has been welcomed by Deputy Michael Lowry – who says there are also plenty other projects getting up and running in Thurles shortly.