SVP and Carers disappointed with Budget

Carers in Tipperary will generally be disappointed with Budget 2020.

That’s according to Local Family Carers Ireland manager Richie Molloy who says the announcement of 1 million hours towards Home Respite won’t solve the difficulties being faced by people in need of support.

He says this seems to be geared towards people who are in hospital awaiting discharge which is dependent on they having home help.

Richie Molloy says there is already a huge backlog on home respite.

The Clonmel based President of St Vincent de Paul has described the Budget unveiled by the Finance Minister as too little too late.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Kieran Stafford said some of the measures introduced yesterday needed to be in place years ago.