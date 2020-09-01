Survey shows Tipp residents confident about retaining jobs

People in Tipperary are more positive about their job security than the majority of counties.

A survey by FRS Recruitment shows one in three people in the Premier have concerns about their job.

However speaking on Tipp Today general manager Colin Donnery said this is still significantly better than the national average.

“1 in 3 fear for their job security in Tipperary but actually that’s relatively positive compared to the rest of the country. The average we’ve seen is about 46% have fears.”

“I suppose it’s a sector driven type of thing so when we look down into the detail of it we see that IT, manufacturing and construction are holding up fairly well but retail, hospitality and to a certain degree administration type jobs have taken a pounding since Covid started back in March.