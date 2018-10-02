Sky Innovation Park in Tipp Town making significant progress

An announcement is expected within a matter of days on the Sky Innovation Park in Tipperary Town.

The centre on the outskirts of the town is said to have the potential to provide hundreds of jobs for the West Tipp area.

The Sky Innovation Park is moving ever closer to becoming a major employment hub in West Tipperary.

It stretches to 250,000 square feet with parking for 350 cars.

A number of meetings took place yesterday involving the owners of the site on the Limerick Road in Tipp town.

The Innovation Park has huge potential according to Tipperary TD Alan Kelly.

It’s anticipated an announcement will be made over the coming weeks in relation to the site.

Deputy Kelly says there has been a huge investment from owners Corajio into the project.