Up skilling popular during lockdown

Just over 1,100 people in the Midwest have up skilled and retrained in online courses during the Covid-19 lockdown.

That’s according to the Midwest Response group, which has worked with ETBs in Tipperary, Limerick and Clare, as well as the University of Limerick, to adapt existing courses to help people secure work following lockdown.

Chair of the group, Eamonn Murphy, says that employers are very please with the range of skills being built by those in these courses.

“The employers identify the four or five courses – and the courses were in digital marketing, the big one was in disease prevention and control, conflict management.”

“The company identified them and then told their employees that these courses were available if they wanted to do it. The satisfaction rates were through the roof – 90 to 95% said they were very happy.”