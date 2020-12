The number of people claiming the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Tipperary this week has dropped by 15 percent.

7,899 people will receive the emergency benefit today (Tuesday), that’s a drop of 1,380 people on last week’s total.

A further 1,200 people in Tipperary will receive the benefit for the last time today after closing their claim.

Nationally, the number of people on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment is down by more than 42,000 this week.