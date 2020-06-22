Significant drop in numbers claiming Pandemic Unemployment Payment

The number of people in Tipperary accessing the Pandemic Unemployment Payment has dropped by just over 8% this week.

13,400 people in the Premier County are to receive the €350 payment tomorrow – a drop of 1,200 on last weeks figures.

The drop in this county is larger than the national decrease of 6.6%, with almost 466,000 people still accessing the payment across the country this week.

Elizabeth Canavan from the Department of the Taoiseach says the number of people receiving the payment has dropped as the country reopens.

“Last week approximately 23,900 people in receipt of Pandemic Unemployment Payment closed their claims as they had returned to work.”

“Since the start of reopening over 125,000 people have closed their claim having returned to work”.