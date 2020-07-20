Significant drop in number on Pandemic Payment in Tipp

The number of people receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment in Tipperary this week has dropped by almost 10 percent.

9,100 people in the county will receive the emergency payment this week, including 700 people for the last time as they are returning to work.

In total 313,800 people will receive the payment tomorrow at a cost of €97 million.

Today is the final deadline for P-U-P recipients who have yet to confirm their eligibility.

Meanwhile, an estimated 415,000 employees are being supported by the Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme.