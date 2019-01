A Carrick-on-Suir Councillor is urging the municipal district to shop local when it comes to services used by the local authority.

Currently, the Carrick local authority uses Clonmel based companies for its waste disposal.

Councillor Kieran Bourke expressed his frustration that waste management companies in Carrick were being overlooked.

The Fianna Fail representative stressed that the council had to support its local businesses.